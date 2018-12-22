Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 24.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 225,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 697,564 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.11M, down from 923,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 689,902 shares traded or 104.24% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 23.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63M, down from 4,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartline accumulated 2.58% or 5,510 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management owns 140 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok accumulated 14,625 shares. 150 were reported by Endurance Wealth Management. Asset Mngmt Gp reported 450 shares. Exchange Capital holds 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,535 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 5,191 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has 15,157 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Cap Mngmt stated it has 9,429 shares. Garde holds 2,217 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Tru has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,608 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com reported 34,999 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $171.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,124 shares to 17,923 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 435 shares valued at $824,513 was sold by Reynolds Shelley. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $3.28 million was sold by Jassy Andrew R. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90 million. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, November 2. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of stock. McGrath Judith A also sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $11.36 million activity. FREDRICKSON STEVEN D sold $322,621 worth of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) on Thursday, July 19. $1.88M worth of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) was sold by Olsen Geir. White Laura sold $150,906 worth of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) on Wednesday, June 20.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.95 million shares to 7.04M shares, valued at $318.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $13.60M for 19.16 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

