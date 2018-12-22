Among 5 analysts covering Carnival PLC (LON:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Carnival PLC had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Shore Capital. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Berenberg upgraded Carnival plc (LON:CCL) on Tuesday, October 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Carnival plc (LON:CCL) rating on Monday, October 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 5750 target. See Carnival plc (LON:CCL) latest ratings:

16/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Upgrade

02/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5300.00 New Target: GBX 5320.00 Upgrade

01/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5550.00 New Target: GBX 5750.00 Reiteration

23/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 5910.00 New Target: GBX 5700.00 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 1,385 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 147,715 shares with $33.35M value, down from 149,100 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 21,246 shares to 238,626 valued at $18.79 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 71,047 shares and now owns 1.65M shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M. KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, December 14. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Rosenblatt on Thursday, December 6. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. DA Davidson maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nbw Llc invested in 61,668 shares or 3.75% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap owns 484,715 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chemung Canal Trust Com invested 2.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc invested in 5.14% or 191,942 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 1.58M shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 222,116 shares for 6.74% of their portfolio. Eqis Management Inc reported 0.62% stake. Noesis Mangement holds 1.25% or 15,836 shares. Gator Cap Lc stated it has 4,304 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 612,727 shares stake. United Automobile Association has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 96,018 are held by Vision Capital Mngmt. Timber Creek Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 560 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold Carnival plc shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rdl Fin stated it has 0.73% in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 192,970 shares. Waterfront Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 35,344 shares. Gam Ag owns 5,870 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 137,611 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 142,519 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 284,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 1,336 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 7,825 shares. 28,180 were accumulated by Fund Mgmt. First Personal Svcs holds 422 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Centurylink Investment has 21,118 shares.

The stock decreased 2.48% or GBX 96 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3781. About 1.46M shares traded or 51.83% up from the average. Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M