Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 25.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc sold 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 147,841 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40 million, down from 197,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc. (SCSC) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 21,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.72M, down from 315,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Scansource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 306,024 shares traded or 121.97% up from the average. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has risen 5.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 23.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, June 20. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Friday, October 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, July 22. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Robert W. Baird. Bernstein downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, January 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 26.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Starbucks Is Past Its Prime – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nestle stockpiling in UK ahead of Brexit, CEO tells FAZ – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola & McDonald’s Looked Strong, Is Starbucks (SBUX) Next? – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Stock Still Has a Strong Growth Story Ahead – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks Stock Gained 15% in November – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. $781,952 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III. 5,000 shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G, worth $270,200 on Monday, August 20.

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $452.95 million and $581.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (Prn) (VB) by 2,252 shares to 24,067 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dsm Ptnrs Lc holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1,430 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Invest Group Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vanguard Gp invested in 94.85 million shares. Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 5,160 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 37,718 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc accumulated 15,850 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 1.24% or 1.70 million shares. First Personal owns 63,684 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 300 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,803 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% or 108,775 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com owns 129,619 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge owns 8,541 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 59,253 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10,045 shares to 404,521 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) by 13,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Incorpora (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 7.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $24.84 million for 8.64 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.99% EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. Shares for $604,868 were sold by BAUR MICHAEL L. The insider WHITCHURCH CHARLES R sold 5,700 shares worth $239,400. GRAINGER MICHAEL J had sold 2,100 shares worth $86,100 on Tuesday, November 13.

Among 2 analysts covering ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ScanSource had 5 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northcoast given on Monday, March 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. The stock of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) earned “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, December 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 30 by Raymond James. The stock of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Raymond James.

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ScanSource: Last Year’s Short Case Still Holds – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 3/4/2018 – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2018. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ScanSource, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ScanSource’ (SCSC) CEO Mike Baur on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SCSC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.91 million shares or 0.21% less from 23.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 50,282 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 324,384 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 0.06% or 103,093 shares. Moreover, Nordea Ab has 0.02% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Fmr Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 11,410 shares. Sei Investments holds 21,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 38,627 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 33,450 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. First Citizens State Bank owns 5,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schwab Charles Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 123,059 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 45,000 shares.