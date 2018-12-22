Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by 20.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 12,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,239 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.28M, up from 61,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.05. About 34,340 shares traded or 203.73% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 25.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 10.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 1,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,356 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68 million, down from 12,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 1.21 million shares traded or 102.85% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold DHIL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 1.96 million shares or 3.30% less from 2.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barr E S & invested in 1.32% or 81,272 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 1,057 shares. Schwab Charles Management accumulated 17,891 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 38 are owned by Kistler. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 9,953 shares. Advisory Services Net owns 21 shares. 4,300 are held by Strs Ohio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.88% or 43,959 shares. Fenimore Asset holds 0.43% or 74,239 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,564 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,576 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stonecastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 62,805 shares to 101,046 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 10,415 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hl Serv Limited Liability Company has 7,544 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 36,471 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 21,600 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 29,175 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc owns 17,661 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 7,303 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 79,189 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 14,103 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 9,382 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ny. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 11,712 shares. Rampart Invest Limited Company reported 797 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.77 earnings per share, up 10.98% or $0.67 from last year’s $6.1 per share. ADS’s profit will be $368.79M for 5.50 P/E if the $6.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.65% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $179.24 million activity. HORN CHARLES L also sold $3.73M worth of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) shares. Pearson Bryan A sold $793,231 worth of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Tuesday, August 14.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,068 shares to 11,546 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 27,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

