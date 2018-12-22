Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 12.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 9,860 shares as Comcast Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 71,573 shares with $2.53 million value, down from 81,433 last quarter. Comcast Cl A now has $153.55B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky

Among 10 analysts covering Admiral Group PLC (LON:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Admiral Group PLC had 20 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ADM in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Sector Performer” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 9. The firm earned “Add” rating on Monday, July 16 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 15. The stock of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 19. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, August 28 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7 with “Underweight”. UBS maintained Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) rating on Tuesday, October 16. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 2040 target. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Wednesday, August 15. See Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 2009.00 New Target: GBX 1998.00 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Upgrade

23/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1997.00 New Target: GBX 2009.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2040.00 New Target: GBX 1920.00 Unchanged

14/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Reinitiate

16/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2090.00 New Target: GBX 2040.00 Unchanged

15/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2085.00 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2075.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Reiteration

02/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2085.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Admiral Group plc shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Orrstown Svcs owns 19,136 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 116,577 shares. Ar Asset Management holds 0.19% or 10,172 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Savings Bank owns 6,397 shares. Natixis Lp owns 252,925 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) for 4,817 shares. Bluecrest Management stated it has 0.01% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Voya Mngmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 253,470 shares. Commerce Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 31,334 shares in its portfolio. City reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Aristotle Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.32% or 46,379 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 33,494 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 43,227 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 71,995 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of 5.34 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It has a 16.3 P/E ratio. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $5.24 million activity. 100,151 Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares with value of $4.84 million were sold by D AMBROSE MICHAEL. Another trade for 1,294 shares valued at $60,857 was sold by Stott John P. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $109,803 was made by Taets Joseph D. on Monday, August 27. Young Ray G had bought 2,100 shares worth $99,429.

The stock increased 0.08% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1977. About 1.37M shares traded or 58.32% up from the average. Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – ADM flags improving look for soyabean processing; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM)

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Comcast had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 19. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. Atlantic Securities upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $42 target in Monday, August 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26 to “Outperform”.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 13.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Management reported 3,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 81,791 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,242 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Hartford Financial Management has 0.27% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westwood Grp Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cna Fincl Corporation has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sarl invested in 189,500 shares. L And S Advsr owns 6,907 shares. Btr Management Inc owns 8,290 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brookstone Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 28,253 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 66,145 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M Holdg Secs has 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) stake by 8,965 shares to 383,560 valued at $26.78 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stake by 68,969 shares and now owns 137,115 shares. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Apple’s Higher Content Budget Foil DIS, CMCSA ’19 Plans? – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “This may be the name of Universal Orlando’s rumored next theme park – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Big of a Threat Are Cable Companies to Wireless Carriers? – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IVV, UNH, CMCSA, DIS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J sold 7,636 shares worth $282,799. BLOCK ARTHUR R had sold 1,082 shares worth $38,887.