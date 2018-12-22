Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 9.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 47,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 561,801 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.00M, up from 513,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,395 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.66 million, down from 158,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32 million shares traded or 83.17% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $191.84 million activity. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider COOK SCOTT D sold $22.16M. POWELL DENNIS D had sold 4,554 shares worth $979,360. $16.89M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K. Shares for $2.03M were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J on Thursday, August 30. The insider Johnson Gregory N sold 5,029 shares worth $1.01M. SMITH BRAD D sold $57.90M worth of stock.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech companies favor central role of Fed in real-time payments: American Banker – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Stock’s Great Year Is Constrained By Tech Peers October Plunge – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93 million for 81.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 49,318 shares to 743,619 shares, valued at $95.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 46,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Intuit had 122 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 20 by Wedbush. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 27. Credit Suisse initiated Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, April 21 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 1. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of INTU in report on Wednesday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, August 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.21% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 37,102 shares. 276 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zweig reported 1,190 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 58,069 shares. 39,837 were reported by Hartford Invest. M&T Bancshares Corp, a New York-based fund reported 34,036 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 302,710 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 30,080 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Synovus Corp invested in 1,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 516 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.24% or 1.15 million shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 2,764 shares. New York-based Taurus Asset Management Lc has invested 2.47% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,373 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon’s Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know (NYSE:VZ) – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: McCormick & Co, Verizon and Alexandria Real Estate Equities – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T State Bank reported 1.56M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 69,187 were reported by Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Bridges Management Inc has 116,669 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust has 260,035 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 45,265 were accumulated by Triangle Wealth Mgmt. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd invested in 533,184 shares. West Coast Finance Lc owns 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,061 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Co (Wy) has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,471 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Company reported 0.83% stake. Westport Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Suntrust Banks owns 0.58% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.11 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 0.94% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,565 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt accumulated 3,780 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Howard Weil. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, December 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $58 target. As per Monday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 28 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4700 target in Friday, July 14 report. As per Tuesday, April 5, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, February 21, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson.