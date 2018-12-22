AMATA CORP PUBLIC CO LTD FOREIGN REGISTE (OTCMKTS:AMCZF) had a decrease of 0.9% in short interest. AMCZF’s SI was 11.26 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.9% from 11.36 million shares previously. It closed at $0.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 4.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 381,908 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 8.69M shares with $459.11 million value, up from 8.31 million last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $72.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65 million shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Another recent and important AMATA CORP (OTCMKTS:AMCZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “WHA Corporation: Misunderstood Value Stock With Spin-Off And Deleveraging Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2017.

Amata Corporation Public Company Limited plans, develops, manages, and markets integrated industrial estates in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It also leases land, and office and factory buildings; produces, distributes, and treats water for industrial use; and manages common areas of the industrial estates, as well as REIT. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, November 27 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, October 18 with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, October 18 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Macquarie Research.

