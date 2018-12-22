Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 48.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 134,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,496 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50 million, down from 278,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 65.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,197 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.42 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 13.71M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51 million.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 3,902 shares to 7,805 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 12,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $67.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 9,420 shares to 38,286 shares, valued at $33.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 753,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PCG’s profit will be $316.40 million for 9.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.02% negative EPS growth.

