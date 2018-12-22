Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 96.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 7,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,020 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, up from 7,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35M shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 4.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.80 million, up from 153,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, November 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, October 9. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 27 by Bernstein. Robert W. Baird initiated it with “Buy” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, November 29 report. On Thursday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 16.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Silicon Photonics Leader, Luxtera – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Dividend: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monroe Bank & Trust Trust Mi has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc reported 220,785 shares. The Florida-based Gator Cap Limited Co has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Weybosset Research & Management Limited Liability Co reported 12,475 shares. Private Cap Advisors Inc holds 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 182,750 shares. Birinyi invested in 6,323 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 165,759 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 15,297 are owned by Howland Cap Ltd Co. 23.31 million are owned by Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership. Cookson Peirce & stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arcadia Invest Mi holds 2,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital owns 5,700 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. 252,432 were reported by Gamble Jones Counsel.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. also sold $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, December 12. $3.24 million worth of stock was sold by Tan Irving on Friday, September 14. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was made by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. 10,515 shares valued at $1.04M were sold by Harty Harriet K on Thursday, September 13.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,485 shares to 134,926 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,808 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Among 23 analysts covering The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. The Allstate Corporation had 68 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 4. The firm has “Sell” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, September 11. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Monday, August 10. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 7. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 11 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 148,824 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv accumulated 0.01% or 296 shares. Security National Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,171 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 9,448 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 5,634 shares. 1,600 were reported by Denali Ltd Liability. Pillar Pacific Mgmt has 3,450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 8,058 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. 2,821 were accumulated by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. 2,300 were reported by Strategic Fin. Nordea Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 592,950 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,428 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has 30,700 shares. Trustco Bank N Y accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.27% of the stock.