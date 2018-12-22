Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 6,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326,000, down from 13,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Otter Tail Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 246,511 shares traded or 238.51% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 5.89% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c

Southpaw Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpaw Asset Management Lp sold 144,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68M, down from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpaw Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 176,928 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has risen 21.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT ENSURES FINJAN MOBILE, CARBON BLACK’S FREEDOM TO OPERATE UNDER OTHER’S PATENT PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS-ENTERED CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE, SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CARBON BLACK ON APRIL 6, COS RESOLVED PENDING LITIGATION MATTERS; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Rev $65M; 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ENTERED INTO SEPARATE CONFIDENTIAL PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 M Shr Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, UNIT FINJAN & CARBON BLACK AND BETWEEN FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 08/03/2018 – ISRAEL SEED IV LP REPORTS 5.84 PCT STAKE IN FINJAN HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8 VS A STAKE OF 8.36 PCT AS OF MARCH 7 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc

Among 3 analysts covering Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Otter Tail had 6 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group initiated Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) rating on Monday, February 6. Williams Capital Group has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 11. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Friday, August 14 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Williams Capital Group downgraded Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) on Thursday, May 31 to “Sell” rating. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) rating on Monday, January 8. Sidoti has “Hold” rating and $46.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold OTTR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 0.91% more from 16.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.19 million shares. Fin Architects Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Prudential Financial Incorporated has 18,896 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 3,856 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% stake. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 0.05% or 516,029 shares. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Accredited Investors stated it has 12,916 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 835,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Murphy Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). 5,187 are held by Bell State Bank. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) accumulated 53 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested 0.02% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Among 2 analysts covering Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Finjan Holdings had 3 analyst reports since May 20, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by FBR Capital. The rating was initiated by B. Riley & Co on Friday, May 20 with “Buy”.

