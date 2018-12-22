First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 51.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 18,508 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 17,140 shares with $3.63M value, down from 35,648 last quarter. 3M Co now has $107.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN

Eaton Vance Management increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 55.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 942,935 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 2.63M shares with $188.94 million value, up from 1.69 million last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $122.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 118,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 10,242 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.4% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58,060 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 105,405 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.41% or 478,092 shares in its portfolio. 10,204 were reported by First Natl Bank Of Omaha. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0.25% or 1.94M shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 1.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Focused Wealth Management has 1.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,264 shares. Kempner Mgmt Incorporated reported 90,555 shares stake. Mathes Commerce reported 58,558 shares stake. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.38% or 5,735 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca holds 0.3% or 6.23 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi Getting No Love As Macro Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperformer” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 16. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. AKRAM RAJA also sold $34,605 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Eaton Vance Management decreased Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 169,782 shares to 391,966 valued at $18.87M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 189,606 shares and now owns 2.64 million shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 60,859 shares to 97,718 valued at $3.73 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 11,895 shares and now owns 131,135 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $220 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $220 target in Friday, September 28 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, November 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $210 target. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $201 target.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. The insider Hammes Eric D. sold $274,752. 1,000 shares valued at $184,500 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Friday, October 26.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.