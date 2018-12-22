Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 78.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $311,000, down from 14,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 796,811 shares traded or 70.09% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 21.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,431 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, up from 43,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 147,304 shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 7.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Since August 20, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $216,947 activity. MOORE RICHARD H bought $49,738 worth of stock. DeFerie Suzanne S bought $199,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FBNC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.35 million shares or 1.83% more from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 67,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 988 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). First Citizens Bancorp And Tru stated it has 0.03% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 65,006 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated accumulated 151,545 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.02% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 41,803 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 6,349 shares. Piermont Mngmt Inc invested in 35,011 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Pnc Financial Gp Inc invested in 1,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 40,772 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,631 shares to 340,463 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 81,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,356 shares, and cut its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Among 10 analysts covering First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. First Bancorp had 36 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) rating on Monday, January 29. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $43.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital given on Friday, May 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital given on Monday, October 23. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Tuesday, August 11. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 10 by Raymond James. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, September 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by FIG Partners given on Wednesday, May 11. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.48 million activity. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider Moore Benjamin sold $8.79 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold UBNT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 9.51% less from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 2,637 shares stake. 13,800 are held by Spark Investment Mngmt. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,350 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 438,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated holds 0.57% or 20,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 9,691 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 19,501 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Ny reported 38,219 shares. Schwab Charles Inc holds 0.01% or 124,010 shares in its portfolio. 5,143 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Nomura holds 0% or 2,833 shares. 3,150 are held by Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.01% or 5,578 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 9.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.75 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $58.09 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Ubiquiti Networks Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Friday, November 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) on Friday, February 9 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, January 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Mkt Perform”. FBN Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 9 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 10. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UBNT in report on Monday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities on Monday, October 19 to “Mkt Underperform”. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.