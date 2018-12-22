Among 3 analysts covering Platform Specialty (NYSE:PAH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Platform Specialty had 3 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup downgraded the shares of PAH in report on Wednesday, September 19 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 15 by Nomura. See Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) latest ratings:

15/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $16 New Target: $15 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Downgrade

23/07/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report $0.47 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter's $0.45 EPS. FBIZ's profit would be $4.13 million giving it 10.48 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, First Business Financial Services, Inc.'s analysts see -21.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 33,272 shares traded or 126.40% up from the average. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has declined 13.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 3.34 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) has risen 14.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: "Bill Ackman's Top 5 Holdings as of 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com" on December 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Peninsula drug maker to pay $360M to settle Justice Department claims – San Francisco Business Times" published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Platform Specialty Products (PAH) To Divest Arysta LifeScience For $4.2B – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" on July 20, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.52 million activity. On Monday, November 5 the insider ASHKEN IAN G H bought $1.34 million. 46,000 shares valued at $502,550 were bought by Capps John Edward on Monday, November 5. FRANKLIN MARTIN E bought $1.65M worth of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) on Friday, December 7. 6,000 Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) shares with value of $75,360 were bought by Benson Scot.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Business Bank, First Business Bank-Milwaukee, and Alterra Bank that provide commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $173.23 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. It has a 10.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan product portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, direct financing leases, residential mortgage loans, and consumer and other loans.

