First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 35.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 29,238 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 52,008 shares with $7.19 million value, down from 81,246 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS

58.COM Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:WUBA) had a decrease of 16.85% in short interest. WUBA’s SI was 2.23M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 16.85% from 2.68M shares previously. With 1.26M avg volume, 2 days are for 58.COM Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:WUBA)’s short sellers to cover WUBA’s short positions. The SI to 58.COM Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre’s float is 2.28%. The stock decreased 6.72% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 1.89M shares traded or 71.09% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and clients to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. The company has market cap of $7.59 billion. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. $1.23M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. 30,943 shares valued at $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought 748 shares worth $100,050. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 9,300 shares to 72,815 valued at $2.99 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 4,423 shares and now owns 8,448 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

