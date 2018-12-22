First Dallas Securities Inc increased American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stake by 27.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc acquired 12,998 shares as American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 14.18%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 60,526 shares with $2.50M value, up from 47,528 last quarter. American Airlines Group Inc now has $14.18B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 11.80M shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS

Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I (NYSE:AAP) had an increase of 14.75% in short interest. AAP’s SI was 3.25M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 14.75% from 2.84 million shares previously. With 1.45M avg volume, 2 days are for Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I (NYSE:AAP)’s short sellers to cover AAP’s short positions. The SI to Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts Inc W/I’s float is 4.42%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 1.87 million shares traded or 64.57% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $13,559 activity. Shares for $186,066 were sold by DIAS FIONA P. The insider TRAVIS NIGEL bought 1,250 shares worth $199,625.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 5,704 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 14,715 shares. Vident Advisory Lc has 4,496 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,300 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru accumulated 0% or 8,592 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 108,360 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 281 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 2,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.05% or 7.38M shares. Brant Point Inv Management Limited Liability Co has 34,027 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Liability Co owns 795,189 shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 17,524 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 191,011 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability owns 17,909 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 15 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14 with “Neutral”. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Wednesday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.04 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Among 12 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. American Airlines Group had 19 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. Buckingham Research maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Imperial Capital. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 3 to “Hold”. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $836,763 on Monday, October 29. Shares for $535,301 were bought by BENJAMIN JEFFREY D on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose And Limited Com has 6,263 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech holds 0% or 20,451 shares in its portfolio. New Generation Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 2,715 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 17,891 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 260,224 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 132,491 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.27 million shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has 173,139 shares. Hodges Cap holds 1.4% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 459,269 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 36,428 are owned by Lee Danner Bass. 5,125 were accumulated by Qs Ltd. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 6,492 shares. 99,033 are owned by Kamunting Street Cap Management Limited Partnership. Cna owns 32,400 shares.

