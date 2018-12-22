First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 0.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 8,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.75M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620.74 million, up from 11.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65 million shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 7.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 754,586 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.83M, up from 704,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 324,841 shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has declined 14.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Errors Were Primarily Relating to Its Valuation Allowance Based on Ability to Utilize Foreign Tax Credits in U.S. Prior to Expiration; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Company Is Further Delaying the Filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 1Q 2018 With SE; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon

Among 9 analysts covering Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Ormat Technologies Inc had 29 analyst reports since January 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Friday, May 18. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 13 by Guggenheim. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 13 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ORA in report on Friday, May 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67.0 target in Thursday, March 1 report.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ormat Technologies, Inc.’ (ORA) CEO Isaac Angel On Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Launches New Corporate Branding Strategy and Website – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2017. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies: Volcanic Eruption In Hawaii Hits Q3 Margins – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ORA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 20.76 million shares or 4.37% less from 21.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Credit Suisse Ag owns 28,152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 97,202 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). First Advsrs LP holds 47,245 shares. Clal Entertainment Ltd holds 3.48% or 2.42 million shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 29,332 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 16,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 12,002 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 900 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,500 shares stake. 1,977 were reported by Psagot Inv House Limited.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $1.34 million activity. Shares for $39,807 were sold by FALK DAN on Wednesday, November 7. Sullivan Bob sold 23 shares worth $1,193. On Wednesday, November 7 Barniv Ravit sold $39,892 worth of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 767 shares. On Friday, June 22 the insider Klein Erez sold $224,540. On Wednesday, November 7 SHARIR DAFNA sold $22,828 worth of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 439 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 500,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool”, Businesswire.com published: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 6, the company rating was upgraded by Vining Sparks. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight” on Monday, March 14. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, October 23. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 25 by Portales Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, October 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 20 report. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 2.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by Elmore John R. on Tuesday, November 13. CECERE ANDREW also sold $9.71 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, November 8. The insider OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001. 17,508 shares were sold by von Gillern Jeffry H., worth $889,581.