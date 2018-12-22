W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 20.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 5,225 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock declined 5.28%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 20,400 shares with $2.20M value, down from 25,625 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $12.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 1.90M shares traded or 17.25% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has declined 18.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 13.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 4.30 million shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock declined 16.78%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 27.55 million shares with $276.37 million value, down from 31.85M last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $8.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 3.39M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 20.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 30,338 shares to 5.57M valued at $348.73 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 556,877 shares and now owns 1.89M shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cenovus Energy: Cash Flow Blast – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenvous Energy sees 4% lower capex, 3% more production in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cenovus Energy CEO now sees 2019 capex holding steady at ~C$1.5B – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Canadian Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Two Deeply Oversold Stocks I Can’t Wait to Buy for My TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 7 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Thursday, August 16. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 2 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “2 Infrastructure Stocks to Pave the Way for Self-Driving Cars – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Vulcan Materials, Cimpress NV, Asterias Biotherapeutics, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, Compugen, and China HGS Real Estate â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Stockhouse” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials +9% following Q3 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials Company 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.74 per share. VMC’s profit will be $121.48 million for 25.35 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 78,665 shares to 133,293 valued at $6.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 6,529 shares and now owns 21,217 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of VMC in report on Wednesday, July 25 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of VMC in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy”. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, October 11. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Wednesday, August 1 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold VMC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.97% less from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 7,760 shares. 2,105 are owned by Ancora. Nuwave Investment Limited has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Adirondack reported 65 shares stake. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 1,863 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Welch Gp Ltd Co reported 8,592 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 11,819 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 8,274 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 22,084 are owned by Webster Bankshares N A. Missouri-based Confluence Invest Management Ltd has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Parkside Natl Bank & owns 238 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Company accumulated 679 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).