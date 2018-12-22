Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) by 9.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 20,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,182 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.87M, down from 216,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Equity Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 3.15 million shares traded or 698.53% up from the average. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) has declined 18.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGP); 09/05/2018 – Western Gas EP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 10 Days; 17/04/2018 WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS 1Q CASH DISTRIBUTION $0.56875/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 48.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 16,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,021 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $518,000, down from 34,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82M shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. 3,390 shares valued at $99,929 were bought by TEAGUE AJ on Thursday, August 2. On Monday, November 5 the insider HACKETT JAMES T sold $673,375.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Preferred Income Opport (JPC) by 34,292 shares to 495,059 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 7,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09B for 12.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 381,162 shares. Sterneck Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). South State Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 24,865 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank holds 10,513 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 13,165 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whittier Tru Com holds 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 60,778 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 77,123 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Greylin Mangement reported 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Osterweis Cap Management has invested 2.28% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Novare Capital Management Ltd Com has 468,660 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 44,404 shares. 150,425 are held by Bridgecreek Management Ltd Liability. The New York-based Gm Advisory Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 539,420 shares. Cypress Capital Grp reported 44,200 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 32,135 shares to 32,330 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 73,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 64.44% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WGP’s profit will be $162.02M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Western Gas Equity Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.57, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 11 investors sold WGP shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 44.60 million shares or 0.82% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heronetta Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 34,500 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co owns 515,620 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has 32 shares. Cibc Asset has 7,835 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) for 48,900 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 19,854 shares stake. Salient Trust Communications Lta holds 0.42% in Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) or 125,501 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 7,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 10,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,369 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Salient Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP). 86,367 were reported by Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Lucas Capital Management owns 52,457 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc owns 12.15M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.55% of the stock.