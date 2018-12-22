Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 110.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 13,600 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.07%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 25,900 shares with $4.99M value, up from 12,300 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $40.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.5. About 2.68M shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

First Hawaiian Bank increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 178.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Hawaiian Bank acquired 81,878 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The First Hawaiian Bank holds 127,836 shares with $4.29M value, up from 45,958 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 30. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 21. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4. Cowen & Co upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, December 3. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $36 target.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: This 6.7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 95,789 are held by Assetmark. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 100,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rbo & Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 31,433 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 1.30 million shares. Avalon Advisors Lc accumulated 1.15M shares or 1.08% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 51,830 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation invested in 0.81% or 6.80M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 129,544 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 12.55M shares. S R Schill & Assocs has 30,065 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt invested in 0.62% or 1.01 million shares. Azimuth Limited Liability Com owns 0.73% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 323,546 shares. Busey stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arrow invested in 0.21% or 29,271 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 10 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, December 18. UBS maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stake by 48,500 shares to 12,000 valued at $468,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 867,300 shares and now owns 1.21 million shares. Walt Disney Co (The) (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 insider sales for $21.08 million activity. Sachdev Amit had sold 13,750 shares worth $2.48M on Friday, July 13. ALTSHULER DAVID also sold $386,516 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares. Another trade for 140,211 shares valued at $22.43M was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. Parini Michael sold $376,550 worth of stock. $492,385 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Silva Paul M. Arbuckle Stuart A had sold 3,708 shares worth $626,652. On Monday, October 1 the insider Graney Thomas sold $207,926.