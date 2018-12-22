First Manhattan Company increased Brixmor Property G (BRX) stake by 2.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 54,450 shares as Brixmor Property G (BRX)’s stock declined 8.46%. The First Manhattan Company holds 2.15 million shares with $37.59 million value, up from 2.09M last quarter. Brixmor Property G now has $4.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 4.26 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has declined 7.13% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold BRX shares while 91 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 286.77 million shares or 2.03% less from 292.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Axa owns 584,830 shares. New York-based Etrade Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 131,120 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.75% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 88,513 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Inv Inc has invested 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 71,528 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 77,137 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% or 4.79M shares. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 1.45 million were reported by Macquarie. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

First Manhattan Company decreased Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 40,937 shares to 196,786 valued at $6.64 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Danone (DANOY) stake by 115,191 shares and now owns 65,950 shares. American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RPT Realty: Best Positioned REIT Within Shopping Centers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brixmor Ain’t Holding Nothing Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2018. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy Kimco Or Brixmor – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Buy Ratings To Choose From, REIT Sector Bargains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Brixmor Property Group had 5 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BRX in report on Monday, November 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 16. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, August 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 31.