Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.53, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 42 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 40 sold and reduced their equity positions in Guaranty Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 20.30 million shares, down from 20.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Guaranty Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 26 New Position: 16.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 28.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 4,658 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 8.28%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 11,421 shares with $1.61M value, down from 16,079 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $41.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.82% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.04% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 61,758 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 109,105 shares. Union Commercial Bank Corp reported 23,890 shares. Asset Management One has 0.16% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Com has invested 2.48% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 4,991 shares. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 12,728 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 7,047 shares. Charter Tru holds 14,211 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sg Americas Securities Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Usca Ria Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,831 shares in its portfolio. Nbw Cap Limited Liability holds 2.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 54,143 shares. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc invested in 0.1% or 2,929 shares.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Trade War Losers Set to Become Big 2019 Winners – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $22.31 million activity. The insider Larsen Michael M sold $7.81M. 108,885 shares were sold by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, worth $14.50 million.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 33,818 shares to 85,542 valued at $11.60 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) stake by 14,986 shares and now owns 39,960 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 24 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $166 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. Seaport Global downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GBNK vs. PUB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1B in stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Guaranty Bancorp stockholders approve acquisition, post-merger ‘golden parachute’ compensation – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 223,154 shares traded or 101.58% up from the average. Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) has declined 20.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBNK News: 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 08/03/2018 Dept Insur (AZ): Notice of Public Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fun; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – Daily Camera: Texas bank to acquire Colorado’s Guaranty Bancorp for $1B; 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement

Analysts await Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 24.39% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.41 per share. GBNK’s profit will be $14.73 million for 10.04 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.