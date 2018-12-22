First Personal Financial Services decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 4.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services sold 1,957 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 44,034 shares with $7.50M value, down from 45,991 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $87.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, September 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, September 28 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $185 target in Friday, June 29 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, June 25 report. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, June 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $163 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 454,971 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. 33,379 were reported by Foster And Motley. Victory Mngmt stated it has 32,632 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital holds 1,661 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc owns 4,867 shares. Wms Partners Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,836 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 7,007 shares. 1,500 were reported by Ellington Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Carderock Mngmt Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 44,780 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 0.55% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,927 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 107,909 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co owns 3,165 shares. 7,870 are owned by Reliance Of Delaware. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 56,749 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 90,075 shares stake.

