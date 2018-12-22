Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc. (CMA) by 1.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 5,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 532,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.01 million, down from 537,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 3.71 million shares traded or 65.35% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 14.51% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) by 35.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 272,824 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.30 million, down from 423,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Telephone And Data Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 1.78M shares traded or 80.92% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 29.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $4.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N T Butterfield Son by 16,022 shares to 33,860 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Among 3 analysts covering Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Telephone and Data Systems had 6 analyst reports since January 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, January 4 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 2. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Monday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold TDS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.97 million shares or 1.85% more from 88.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,635 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 112,154 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 823,769 shares. Amer Interest Gp holds 187,279 shares. James Rech holds 69,135 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 10,740 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 115,185 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 34,036 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 210,884 shares. Fort LP reported 775 shares. Millennium Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 771,085 shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.04% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $12.57 million activity. Another trade for 129,656 shares valued at $4.58M was sold by THAUS KURT B. $1.13M worth of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was sold by Butman James W. 54,312 shares were sold by Hanley Joseph R, worth $1.67 million. Davis Clarence A had sold 250 shares worth $8,753 on Thursday, December 6. McCahon Jane W sold $387,679 worth of stock. $564,822 worth of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was sold by Chambers Douglas W.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.05 per share. TDS’s profit will be $15.81 million for 56.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -65.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Comerica Inc had 165 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wood on Friday, June 16. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, July 18. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CMA in report on Sunday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Compass Point maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold CMA shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 131.93 million shares or 1.92% less from 134.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 40,387 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Bowling Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Argent Tru Com owns 5,496 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 94,163 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Everence Cap Mgmt owns 4,494 shares. Elizabeth Park Advsrs Limited owns 55,955 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com, a Japan-based fund reported 11,877 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 7,051 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.12% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 71,000 shares. 7,119 were accumulated by Utd Capital Advisers Llc.