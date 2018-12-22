Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 104.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 7,263 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock declined 1.83%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 14,239 shares with $1.18M value, up from 6,976 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $39.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72M shares traded or 145.75% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17

First Quadrant LP decreased Ametek Inc (AME) stake by 3.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP sold 8,530 shares as Ametek Inc (AME)’s stock declined 10.93%. The First Quadrant LP holds 257,133 shares with $20.34M value, down from 265,663 last quarter. Ametek Inc now has $15.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 2.62 million shares traded or 61.82% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has declined 0.98% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 11 sales for $4.50 million activity. The insider Hardin John Wesley sold $2.44M. VARET ELIZEBETH R had sold 3,000 shares worth $231,000. McClain Gretchen W sold $309,600 worth of stock or 3,870 shares. Shares for $146,290 were bought by AMATO THOMAS A.

Among 5 analysts covering AMETEK (NYSE:AME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMETEK had 8 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 5. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1. The stock of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) rating on Friday, November 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating.

First Quadrant LP increased Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) stake by 99,324 shares to 282,214 valued at $11.92 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Bank Of N T Butterfield Son stake by 16,022 shares and now owns 33,860 shares. United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) was raised too.

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “AMETEK Completes Private Placement Offering – PRNewswire”, Gurufocus.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold AME shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 188.53 million shares or 1.17% less from 190.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invests Communications has 183,531 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Duncker Streett Commerce Incorporated owns 37,587 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Jones Fin Companies Lllp invested in 3,014 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 681 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 841 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 11,981 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 12,628 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 268,031 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 155,223 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. AME’s profit will be $194.97 million for 19.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Zacks Invest has invested 1.22% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Freestone Holdg Ltd holds 0% or 8,190 shares. First American Bancshares accumulated 0.29% or 50,432 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.14% or 45,241 shares. Shelton Cap, a California-based fund reported 7,925 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 26,831 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 231,779 shares. 12,762 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp. Ycg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.47% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Principal Fincl Incorporated owns 737,180 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank reported 702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Llc stated it has 236,253 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% or 55,371 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Regents Of The University Of California holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,200 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.83 million activity. Shares for $6.83M were sold by Gilbert E Scott.