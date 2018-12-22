Among 3 analysts covering CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CNX Resources had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 11. See CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) latest ratings:

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 31.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 89,550 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 36.33%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 193,910 shares with $31.72M value, down from 283,460 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38M shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 41.32% or $1.38 from last year’s $3.34 per share. URI’s profit will be $382.83 million for 5.27 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pointstate LP has invested 2.23% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 2,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management Inc owns 39,166 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) reported 15 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has 0.29% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 479,948 shares. 27,502 were reported by Lee Danner Bass. Smithfield holds 566 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset LP has invested 0.32% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,824 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,342 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 74,770 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 77,166 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 21,990 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Ww Mkts has 68,610 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 234,167 shares to 1.97 million valued at $162.86 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) stake by 99,670 shares and now owns 189,913 shares. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Rentals had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Argus Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of URI in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Buckingham Research.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 9.56 million shares traded or 210.18% up from the average. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has declined 11.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CNX News: 03/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Further re CNX Gas Asset Acquisition completion; 27/04/2018 – CNX Resources Sees 1Q Net $518M-Net $573M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cnx Resources’ New Notes B3; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES CORP – OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON MARCH 21, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INCLUDES AMENDMENT OF CNXM’S GAS GATHERING AGREEMENTS WITH BOTH HG AND CNX; 06/04/2018 – CNX Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources 1Q Rev $495.7M; 06/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Closes on Appalachian Oil and Gas Assets from CNX Gas Company LLC; 05/03/2018 CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – TO USE PROCEEDS OF SALE OF NOTES TO FUND ACQUISITION OF CNX RESOURCE’S 95% INTEREST IN SHIRLEY-PENNSBORO GATHERING SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises CNX Resources Recov Rtg To ‘3’; New Debt Rated

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $148,980 activity. Clarkson J. Palmer also bought $148,980 worth of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) on Thursday, August 16.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The firm primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production , and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. It has a 2.66 P/E ratio. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.