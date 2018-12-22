FirstBlood (1ST) plunges -9.42% on December 21-22

FirstBlood (1ST) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.00282282 or -9.42% trading at $0.0271425. According to Global Crypto Analysts, FirstBlood (1ST) eyes $0.02985675 target on the road to $0.079838984308325. 1ST last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.03094245 and low of $0.0271425 for December 21-22. The open was $0.02996532.

FirstBlood (1ST) is down -18.86% in the last 30 days from $0.03345 per coin. Its down -58.59% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06554 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago 1ST traded at $0.2478. 1ST has 85.56M coins mined giving it $2.32M market cap. FirstBlood maximum coins available are 93.47M. 1ST uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 25/09/2016.

FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time.