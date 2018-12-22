Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 65.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 219,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 553,556 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.55 million, up from 333,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 8.98 million shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 25.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 451,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $227.06M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42M shares traded or 49.96% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $9.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 3.27 million shares to 8.77 million shares, valued at $380.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 15.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.45 per share. LH’s profit will be $284.54M for 11.00 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Health Care Digest: Tracking Nashville’s beat, cellular peepers and more – San Francisco Business Times” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Covance Xcellerate® Wins Best Technological Development in Clinical Trials (Clinical Sponsor-Focused) at 14th Annual Scrip Awards – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why LabCorp Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 81 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $175.0 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 26. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 16. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Piper Jaffray.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $660,911 activity. Shares for $56,749 were sold by Williams R Sanders on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.09% or 1,895 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 0.05% or 3,350 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Champlain Invest Limited Liability accumulated 704,775 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 7,530 shares. Willis Counsel reported 47,490 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Landscape Limited Liability Company owns 46,239 shares. Blair William Com Il owns 1,728 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,911 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.07% or 13,637 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 1,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 388,858 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 4 report. Compass Point initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $20 target in Friday, April 15 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 14 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 18. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) earned “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Friday, October 13. Goldman Sachs reinitiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, December 14 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 11. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, November 2 with “Hold”.

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union Digital Expands in Asia: Mobile App Now Live in Singapore – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Western Union, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Terreno Realty, UnitedHealth Group, LendingClub, and WP Carey â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and China’s JD Digits Join Forces for Global Digital Money Movement – Business Wire” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.