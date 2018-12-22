Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 43.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 65,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,628 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.26 million, down from 151,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.77M shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 174,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.19 million, up from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 21.04 million shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 46.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 13/03/2018 – IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR PACT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKS; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $40,550 activity. 10,000 AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) shares with value of $30,300 were bought by Newport Roger K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 203.84 million shares or 1.64% more from 200.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Group invested in 32.06 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability reported 5,994 shares stake. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd accumulated 148,274 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Hourglass Llc accumulated 60,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bluemountain Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 1.52 million shares. Fmr reported 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 330,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Stifel Fin Corp has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 28,357 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). 100,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. 402,000 are owned by South Dakota Invest Council.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $468.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,390 shares to 5,938 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,974 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Among 22 analysts covering AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. AK Steel Holding Corporation had 95 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 27 by Longbow. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) rating on Wednesday, November 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $6 target. Jefferies downgraded the shares of AKS in report on Tuesday, January 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, May 1. The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 23 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Monday, November 14. The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 19.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Do Not Buy AK Steel, Yet – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AK Steel Is Getting Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AK Steel: Prime Opportunity Or Potential Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2018. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Steel Stocks That Have a Killer Advantage – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AK Steel Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Release Date – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLIR Systems’ CFO Carol Lowe to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Thermal Imaging Market Outlook to 2023 – FLIR Systems, Fortive, Axis Communications, Seek Thermal, and Selex ES are Key Players – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For FLIR Systems (FLIR) – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Video Surveillance market to Reach $105.99 billion by 2026 and How New Technology will Play Key Role; DirectView Holdings, Inc (OTC: DIRV), FLIR Systems, Honeywell and Panasonic Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $43 target in Thursday, October 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Needham. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, February 15. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, December 1 report. The company was initiated on Friday, January 15 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 1 by Needham. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Thursday, February 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 4 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by Raymond James.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.01 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daruma Mgmt Llc holds 75,559 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 53,905 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bb&T stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 1.44M shares. Pictet North America Advsr invested in 74,090 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na owns 6,883 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 6,453 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,164 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP invested in 0.27% or 155,320 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 165,859 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $536.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,710 shares to 19,274 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB) by 61,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).