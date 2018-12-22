Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 93.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23,000, down from 785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $394.42. About 949,515 shares traded or 33.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems (FLIR) by 260% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.66M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.77M shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 2.24% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.34 per share. CMG’s profit will be $36.40 million for 75.27 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa reported 727 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 1,746 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.33% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Baillie Gifford Communications stated it has 505,888 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 1,400 shares. 729 were accumulated by Tudor Corp Et Al. West Oak Cap Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 124 shares. 11 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Lc. Girard Prtn Limited invested in 0% or 15 shares. Markel owns 0.21% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 27,200 shares. Nine Masts Ltd has 4,907 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 330,471 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $457.06 million activity.

Among 47 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG), 19 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. had 294 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of CMG in report on Monday, October 1 to “Underperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CMG in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. Maxim Group maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Wednesday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $318.0 target in Wednesday, February 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. JP Morgan downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, January 17 to “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT to “Neutral” on Monday, November 23.

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) rating on Thursday, February 23. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $38 target. Needham maintained FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Thursday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $36 target in Friday, November 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton to “Hold” on Monday, May 7. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Needham. The rating was initiated by William Blair with “Hold” on Friday, May 18. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 5 to “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, January 15. Stephens maintained the shares of FLIR in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy” rating.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $802.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian by 100,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.