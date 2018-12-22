Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. UBS maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 9. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. See The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) latest ratings:

Dominion Energy Inc now has $49.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.67% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC - RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY - CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 29/03/2018 – SCG: " … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N - EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $711,500 activity. $711,500 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HARRIS JOHN W.

Among 7 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Dominion Energy had 11 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of D in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. Howard Weil maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, September 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 29 by UBS.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $226.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 23.76 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT "WITH P&G"); 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 11/05/2018 – INDIA'S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR'S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

