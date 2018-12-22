Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 162.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,955 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $643,000, up from 2,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 2.04 million shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women

S&T Bank increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 23,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,539 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.84 million, up from 338,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.93M shares traded or 161.14% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has declined 26.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt

Among 15 analysts covering Aecom Technology (NYSE:ACM), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Aecom Technology had 50 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Friday, October 27 report. The stock of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 18. The stock of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 5. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 7 to “Neutral”. The stock of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 12. The stock of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, November 23 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ACM in report on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 12 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold ACM shares while 86 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 134.38 million shares or 0.79% more from 133.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bangor Comml Bank stated it has 34,706 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 681 shares. Fil reported 702,446 shares stake. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 7,632 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 381,649 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 14,983 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Strs Ohio reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 138,367 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Snow Cap Management LP reported 0.69% stake. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 23,045 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 1.58 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 433,836 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $535.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 157,709 shares to 165,071 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,685 shares, and cut its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $520,322 activity. The insider Poloni Lara sold 1,607 shares worth $52,211.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $10.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 26,500 shares to 150,623 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp Limited Partners (NYSE:MPLX) by 227,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,439 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $15.46 million activity. Shares for $7.47 million were sold by Cunningham Everett.

Among 24 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold DGX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 109.58 million shares or 1.19% less from 110.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.73% or 1.64 million shares. Amg Funds Lc accumulated 0.74% or 9,403 shares. Moreover, Janney Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 8,371 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 6,816 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% stake. American Group Inc accumulated 80,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 35,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 5,574 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.78% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. D E Shaw Inc owns 208,433 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 186,494 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.26% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Somerset Trust has 17,504 shares.