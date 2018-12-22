Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 99.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 50 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2,000, down from 26,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 714,335 shares traded or 94.53% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 5.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 89.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 581,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,785 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28 million, down from 648,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 1.16 million shares traded or 253.12% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 42.30% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TRNO’s profit will be $19.98 million for 26.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold TRNO shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.94 million shares or 3.16% more from 54.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public accumulated 13,091 shares. Geode Management Limited Com accumulated 538,245 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 7,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited accumulated 0% or 5,826 shares. Texas-based Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 28,255 shares. Suffolk Lc has invested 0.14% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Lincluden Management Limited accumulated 0.22% or 68,634 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc invested in 58,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 575,749 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 57,475 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 18,827 shares. Vanguard accumulated 8.11 million shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Terreno Realty had 38 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 28 report. As per Thursday, March 17, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, October 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) rating on Tuesday, November 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $41.0 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, February 8. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 6 by National Securities. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 24 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 23 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Kent, WA for $12.4 Million – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Welltower Announces $1B Deals, Gets $300M in Equity Capital – Zacks.com” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Terreno: Different Can Be Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why STAG Is Not ‘Best-In-Class’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty (TRNO) Reports Sale of Industrial Property in Miami, FL for $4.3M – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering PH Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PH Glatfelter Co had 16 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, December 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $24 target in Friday, May 5 report. Sidoti initiated P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) rating on Wednesday, December 16. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $25 target. As per Wednesday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock of P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 9 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. DA Davidson downgraded P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) on Wednesday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 52,000 shares to 341,292 shares, valued at $24.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 13 investors sold GLT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 3.38% more from 40.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc has invested 0.49% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 59,218 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees owns 0.09% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 36,959 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,467 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Piedmont Incorporated holds 0.01% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) or 10,078 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 290 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,581 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,640 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 13,720 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT).

Analysts await P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 88.24% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GLT’s profit will be $1.75M for 62.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Glatfelter to Acquire Georgia-Pacific’s European Nonwovens Business for $185 Million – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Glatfelter to Present at the HSBC Leveraged Credit Conference in London, England on November 29th – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Completes Acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s European Nonwovens Business – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter’s Composite Fibers Business Unit Announces 7% Price Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.