Foster & Motley Inc increased Infosys Limited (INFY) stake by 109.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 39,608 shares as Infosys Limited (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 75,618 shares with $769,000 value, up from 36,010 last quarter. Infosys Limited now has $40.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q DIV/SHR 20.50 RUPEES

Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.41, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 39 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 32 cut down and sold stock positions in Mitek Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 15.25 million shares, down from 15.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mitek Systems Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 23 New Position: 16.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. for 460,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 402,793 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Domini Impact Investments Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 18,742 shares. The Connecticut-based Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc has invested 0.92% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 536,995 shares.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.00% negative EPS growth.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $397.51 million. The firm applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Total S.A. Ads (NYSE:TOT) stake by 7,434 shares to 166,568 valued at $10.73M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,327 shares and now owns 30,004 shares. Mckesson Hboc Inc (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.