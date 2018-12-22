Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 22.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,398 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18 million, down from 55,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.27 million shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in C S X Corp (CSX) by 33.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 83,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,522 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.28M, down from 247,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in C S X Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00 million shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.42 million for 15.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $245.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,593 shares to 91,406 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $245,004 activity. LASKAWY PHILIP A also sold $17,861 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Tuesday, September 4. FRIBOURG PAUL J also sold $17,861 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Tuesday, September 4. Another trade for 357 shares valued at $17,857 was made by DIKER CHARLES M on Tuesday, September 4. 357 shares were sold by HARRIS WALTER L, worth $17,861.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. L’s profit will be $228.97 million for 15.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.05% negative EPS growth.

