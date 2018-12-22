Franklin Resources Inc increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 32.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 41,462 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock declined 2.26%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 168,215 shares with $58.42 million value, up from 126,753 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $26.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29M shares traded or 81.32% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 6.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 5,094 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 85,870 shares with $19.64 million value, up from 80,776 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $54.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 35,997 shares to 102,942 valued at $7.26 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Baozun Inc stake by 13,734 shares and now owns 228,033 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, July 9 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1. Deutsche Bank maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 691,630 shares to 22.68 million valued at $767.34 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 6,749 shares and now owns 350,642 shares. Nexeo Solutions Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, December 14 with “Strong Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Monday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 16 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $30.23 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.65M. MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND sold 400 shares worth $132,513. 2,500 shares were sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM, worth $837,500 on Friday, August 31. 5,000 shares valued at $1.65M were sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY on Tuesday, August 21. $1.63 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by KRAUS SCOTT E on Tuesday, August 14. $4.40M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, November 9. The insider OREILLY LAWRENCE P sold $5.47M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 344,613 shares. Ims Mngmt accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 77,829 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 10,957 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.34% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 39,621 are owned by Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,294 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 109,318 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Co has 0.48% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 119,377 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability holds 732 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Co holds 5.83% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 31,707 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Timessquare Limited Liability Company accumulated 380,900 shares or 0.88% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls reported 708 shares stake. Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.17% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

