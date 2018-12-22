Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Arista Networks Inc (Call) (ANET) stake by 36.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 84,200 shares as Arista Networks Inc (Call) (ANET)’s stock declined 14.59%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 313,900 shares with $83.45M value, up from 229,700 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc (Call) now has $14.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $193.17. About 1.44 million shares traded or 50.44% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 4.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $0.26 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 49.02% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. FCX’s profit would be $376.75M giving it 9.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s analysts see -25.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 30.53 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Cisco Is Buying Luxtera for $660 Million – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Mid-America Apartment Communities, Loxo Oncology, Arista Networks, ADT, Welltower, and First Majestic Silver Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arista: A Recovery Is In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Packaging Corp Amer (Put) (NYSE:PKG) stake by 17,700 shares to 104,700 valued at $11.49 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (IGV) stake by 167,200 shares and now owns 28,700 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Arista Networks had 13 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the shares of ANET in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, November 2. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 9 by PiperJaffray. Credit Suisse maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) on Thursday, October 4 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 6. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral”.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $14.56 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Among 7 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of FCX in report on Wednesday, November 7 to “Underperform” rating. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 19 by FBR Capital. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 29. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Citigroup.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $836,250 activity. Shares for $836,250 were sold by MATHER COURTNEY on Tuesday, October 30.