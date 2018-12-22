From December 21-22 STEX (STEX) has dropped more than -4.00%

STEX (STEX) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00774833999999999 or -4.00% trading at $0.18596016. According to Top Crypto Experts, STEX (STEX) eyes $0.204556176 target on the road to $0.499861298530915. STEX last traded at StocksExchange exchange. It had high of $0.19758267 and low of $0.18596016 for December 21-22. The open was $0.1937085.

STEX (STEX) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago STEX traded at $0.00 (non existent). STEX maximum coins available are 100.00M. STEX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 05/08/2017.

STEX is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to trade assets of your company for Cryptocurrencies.

STEX is an NXT asset that represents stex shares.