Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 73.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 44,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,760 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, up from 60,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 23.96 million shares traded or 87.08% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) by 42.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 239,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 804,663 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.23 million, up from 565,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 1.03M shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 44.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT

Among 6 analysts covering Altra Holdings (NASDAQ:AIMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Altra Holdings had 23 analyst reports since February 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AIMC in report on Monday, October 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 23. The stock of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Thursday, August 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AIMC in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 5. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AIMC in report on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) rating on Thursday, February 22. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AIMC in report on Wednesday, December 13 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Holdings In (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.73M shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $31.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc. by 78,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,226 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold AIMC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.20 million shares or 93.93% more from 28.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 128,204 were accumulated by Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd Llc. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,934 shares. Empyrean Capital Prns LP holds 0.62% or 483,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,178 shares. Brant Point Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 279,877 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 1.20 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Nomura Inc has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 86,650 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0.01% or 111,015 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 101,402 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 154 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt has 228,655 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 4.18 million shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0% or 17,961 shares.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Record Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on its Proposed Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” on August 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Must Buy Altra Industrial (AIMC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortive Commences Split-off Exchange Offer for Its Automation and Specialty Business in Connection with Altra Transaction – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering Keycorp (NYSE:KEY), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keycorp had 122 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Wednesday, November 16 by Bernstein. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 22. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Thursday, January 25 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 12, the company rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, July 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Tuesday, July 11. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Rafferty on Tuesday, October 25 to “Buy”.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.36 million activity. MOONEY BETH E bought 10,000 shares worth $182,600. Schosser Douglas M also sold $129,972 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Thursday, August 16. Dallas H James had bought 9,610 shares worth $199,984 on Monday, July 23. Evans Trina M sold $572,105 worth of stock or 27,674 shares. Highsmith Carlton L also sold $127,910 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, November 2. 288,546 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares with value of $6.00M were sold by Gorman Christopher M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,905 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 632,062 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 17,963 were reported by Tru Commerce Of Vermont. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,255 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tegean Capital Ltd Com owns 650,000 shares. 759,690 are held by Maverick Limited. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10,547 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc Inc holds 515,013 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication holds 8,537 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd reported 4,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Ny invested 0.46% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 14.19M shares.