Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) stake by 32.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 451,379 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)’s stock declined 17.03%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 923,032 shares with $13.38M value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation now has $4.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 8.60 million shares traded or 53.41% up from the average. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M

Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) had an increase of 123.53% in short interest. FAX’s SI was 251,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 123.53% from 112,600 shares previously. With 704,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)’s short sellers to cover FAX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 1.11 million shares traded or 50.94% up from the average. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) has declined 18.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Record Date And Payment Date For Monthly Distribution – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Payment Of Monthly Distribution – Stockhouse” published on November 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form DEF 14A DELTA APPAREL, INC For: Oct 01 – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form S-3 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $978.27 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It has a 38.42 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Cypress Semiconductor – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho Recommends Buying AVGO, ON, CY and MU on Trade Truce – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Monday, September 24 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Piper Jaffray. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold CY shares while 105 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 287.86 million shares or 0.87% more from 285.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 477,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 148,488 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 185,689 shares or 0.06% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Adage Cap Partners Lc accumulated 497,300 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.01% or 11,192 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 11,762 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 2.32 million shares. 88,184 are owned by Citigroup. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 11,375 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd holds 286,681 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 189,909 shares. Schwab Charles Investment reported 2.63M shares stake. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3.46M shares in its portfolio.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) stake by 237,090 shares to 4.20M valued at $62.58M in 2018Q3. It also upped Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 624,744 shares and now owns 6.01M shares. Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was raised too.