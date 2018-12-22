Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 37.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 17,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 65,204 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.32 million, up from 47,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited Com Usd0.01 (SLB) by 31.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,865 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91M, down from 11,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil accumulated 0.05% or 387,688 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 13,000 shares. Rbf owns 6,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc, a New York-based fund reported 540,789 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.2% stake. 196,100 were accumulated by Advsr Capital. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 370,290 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wright Ser Incorporated invested in 0.83% or 27,656 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,098 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuwave Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 41 shares. Avalon Advsr reported 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1,595 shares. Carlson LP holds 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 99,200 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 45,038 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Nike, Johnson & Johnson and Facebook – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Market Gift – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Everything Is Different Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “As stock market stumbles, here’s how Charlotte companies are faring – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 25 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, December 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 24. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $140.0 target. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, May 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 17.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Societe Generale. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 23 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 3 to “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 4 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, February 26 to “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Jefferies. On Friday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9200 target in Friday, June 30 report.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Busey Trust Com accumulated 143,676 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 488 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru Company invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ionic Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4,000 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.29% or 35,808 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp accumulated 0.31% or 24.32 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 1,331 shares in its portfolio. 39,403 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Com. 36,621 are owned by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 70,518 shares. Federated Pa invested in 608,165 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Davis R M Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Selway Asset reported 46,890 shares stake. 5,935 are held by Gillespie Robinson Grimm.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $3.40M were sold by AYAT SIMON.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 22,186 shares to 196,518 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Short (SCHO).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Prices: This Exec’s Outlook Says This Downturn Will Be Short Lived – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger -4% as Q4 North American revenues could slide 15% – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Near-Term Call Buying in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) Targets Upside in Shares Trading Near 10-Yr Lows -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bell Tolls For Schlumberger That It Is Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.