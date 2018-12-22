Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) stake by 18.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 3,561 shares as O’reilly Automotive (ORLY)’s stock declined 2.26%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 15,807 shares with $5.49 million value, down from 19,368 last quarter. O’reilly Automotive now has $26.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29 million shares traded or 81.28% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Cna Financial Corp increased Celestica Inc (CLS) stake by 55.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 36,849 shares as Celestica Inc (CLS)’s stock declined 20.76%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 103,137 shares with $1.12 million value, up from 66,288 last quarter. Celestica Inc now has $1.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 323,100 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 6.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Among 9 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Friday, December 14. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $408 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Moffett Nathanson. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 26. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Btim Corp holds 10,765 shares. 967 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd owns 13,054 shares. Rockland reported 1.8% stake. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 541,861 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. 1,191 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc. Marshfield Associate has 232,668 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has 850,485 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested in 43,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 765 are owned by Clarkston Capital Llc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 174,621 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 106,906 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 70,654 shares. Highbridge Limited Liability Company reported 4,843 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Us Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) stake by 251,839 shares to 2.59M valued at $48.73M in 2018Q3. It also upped Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) stake by 541,767 shares and now owns 2.66M shares. Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $30.23 million activity. Shares for $1.65M were sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY. FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM sold 5,000 shares worth $1.50 million. KRAUS SCOTT E sold $1.63 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, August 14. OREILLY DAVID E sold $8.82 million worth of stock. Shares for $132,513 were sold by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND. Another trade for 12,526 shares valued at $4.40M was made by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, November 9. Shares for $5.47M were sold by OREILLY LAWRENCE P.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, ORLY – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Recession-Resilient Stocks That Have Crushed the Market in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FTC, DVMT, ORLY, BURL: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: November 2018 traffic figures – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Goldman Sachs Top Stock Picks for 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.04 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Celestica Announces TSX Acceptance of Previously Announced Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018.