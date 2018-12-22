Tricadia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 41.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc bought 83,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,570 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.08M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 1.70 million shares traded or 84.45% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Ann; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – MOAB MANAGES FUNDS THAT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 1% MIC; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 0.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11B, down from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.35M shares traded or 132.88% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92 billion and $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25,716 shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $632.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Intui Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Among 11 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories had 35 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of IDXX in report on Wednesday, April 13 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rating on Friday, August 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $259 target. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 29. Bank of America maintained the shares of IDXX in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 21. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report. Bank of America upgraded IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Wednesday, August 23 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61 million for 51.37 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. 11,619 shares were sold by Studer Jacqueline, worth $2.84 million on Tuesday, August 21. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $2.76 million worth of stock or 11,372 shares. $7.37 million worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W. On Tuesday, August 21 Lane Michael sold $1.44M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 5,912 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,118 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 573 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) reported 1.54% stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 588,433 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 526,450 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.03% or 17,525 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 2,223 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 17 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.54% or 136,777 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company reported 89,741 shares stake. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 4,704 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 318,653 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,351 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MacQuarie Infrastructure had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) earned “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo reinitiated Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) on Friday, November 18 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) rating on Sunday, October 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $93.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MIC in report on Thursday, February 23 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, November 2. The company was maintained on Sunday, April 22 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.3% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 40,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc accumulated 0.06% or 16,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Duncker Streett And Inc invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,026 shares. Sei holds 0% or 24,981 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Gru Inc invested in 7,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Co has 2.17% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Trellus Mngmt Communications Lc stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 69,825 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 780 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 201,236 are held by Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 15,885 are held by Wespac Advisors Lc.

Tricadia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $116.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 154,066 shares to 167,942 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.