Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.78 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 49.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 85,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.00M, down from 173,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.54M shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. 11,309 shares were sold by MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA, worth $736,573. On Monday, November 26 Bell John R. sold $782,168 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 13,000 shares. 30,000 shares were sold by LINDSAY JOHN W, worth $2.10M on Monday, October 1.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 1,500.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HP’s profit will be $30.53 million for 41.22 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Investec Asset Limited owns 361,190 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 120,086 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 68,864 shares. Srb, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,014 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 49,492 shares. Cap Guardian Trust, a California-based fund reported 112,178 shares. 54 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com. The California-based Wealthfront has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Point72 Asset Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 16,600 shares. 13,709 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co. Jefferies Fin Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.25% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Signalpoint Asset Management Lc reported 5,016 shares. First National accumulated 5,016 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 0.8% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $76.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 521,415 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $31.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Co (NYSE:SEM) by 36,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hallmark Cap Inc invested in 0.03% or 8,109 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 38,193 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.42% or 67,129 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 173,520 shares. 41,400 were reported by Arga Management L P. Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 1.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 603,135 shares. Halsey Ct owns 9,557 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 2.26% or 66.05 million shares. 2.09M are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Darsana Cap Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Theleme Prtn Llp has invested 25.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc holds 73,005 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 14,532 were accumulated by Brave Warrior Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 0.07% or 376,045 shares.

