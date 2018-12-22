Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 19.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,365 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, down from 31,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62M shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 10.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.93 million, down from 433,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72 million shares traded or 145.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMC’s profit will be $518.81 million for 18.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.05% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan has $103 highest and $54.0 lowest target. $89.38’s average target is 15.34% above currents $77.49 stock price. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, January 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, August 28. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 5. Credit Suisse downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 4 to “Outperform”. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 4.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.83 million activity.

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Haven Holdings Appoints Gordon Rowell as Chief Operating Officer of its Insurance Operations – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh Announces Future Leadership Appointments for Regional, Specialty and Placement Teams – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public Limited Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 11,247 shares. Cornerstone Investment Lc stated it has 720,066 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 7.81 million are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. 2,513 are held by Cls Limited. Northwest Counselors Lc holds 0.61% or 19,279 shares. Alyeska Inv Group LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 160,845 shares. Huntington State Bank invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fincl Bank Of The West owns 2,916 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 388 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability owns 123,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 18,214 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.04% or 14,179 shares. Sarl has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $17.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp Com (NYSE:LEN) by 15,000 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 51,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcerra Corp Com (NASDAQ:XCRA).

Among 20 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Fastenal had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 26 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Thursday, April 12. Argus Research downgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, October 14 to “Hold” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, June 2 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, January 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 21. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 9 with “Hold”. Northcoast maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.0 target in Friday, March 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 8 by Argus Research.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $151 activity. FLORNESS DANIEL L had bought 2,000 shares worth $103,900 on Friday, October 12. $26,142 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Lewis Holden. 5,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $300,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. 1,500 shares were bought by Owen Terry Modock, worth $78,105 on Friday, October 12. Another trade for 965 shares valued at $49,754 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $101.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 6,970 shares to 52,890 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 26,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rand Wealth Lc owns 4,240 shares. Pacific Mgmt holds 8,284 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp holds 15,450 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital reported 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zacks Mngmt holds 106,289 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bahl Gaynor invested in 368,010 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Maryland-based Brown Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,582 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 16,595 shares. Brinker owns 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 67,117 shares. Mariner Limited Company holds 36,955 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh reported 0.5% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).