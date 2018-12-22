Gagnon Securities Llc increased Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) stake by 90.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 222,060 shares as Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)’s stock rose 25.79%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 467,289 shares with $17.72 million value, up from 245,229 last quarter. Ensign Group Inc now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 1.13M shares traded or 201.76% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 99.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 4.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 11,431 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 10.28%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 278,574 shares with $14.00 million value, up from 267,143 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $22.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21M shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. Taets Joseph D. sold 2,153 shares worth $109,803. 2,133 shares were sold by Stott John P, worth $99,185. $99,429 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G. 100,151 shares were sold by D AMBROSE MICHAEL, worth $4.84M.

Among 5 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited holds 720,000 shares. Dowling & Yahnke has invested 0.12% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 2.35M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 14,849 shares. 713 are owned by Washington Trust Savings Bank. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Robecosam Ag has 27,129 shares. Afam Inc reported 173,205 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has 0.32% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 6,258 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 226,441 were accumulated by Avalon Limited Co. 420 were reported by Country Trust National Bank & Trust. Pinnacle Fincl owns 1,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold ENSG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 0.57% less from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Cap Management Ny reported 11,000 shares. Century Companies stated it has 261,369 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Eqis Cap reported 0.04% stake. First Hawaiian State Bank has 11,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 26,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 450 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,500 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 99,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated holds 2,068 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt reported 37,650 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ensign Group had 2 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ENSG in report on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) on Thursday, August 16 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $9.95 million activity. Keetch Chad sold $7,608 worth of stock or 197 shares. $193,042 worth of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was sold by Wittekind Beverly B. on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 80 shares valued at $2,966 was made by Snapper Suzanne D. on Tuesday, October 30. Christensen Christopher R. also sold $3.18 million worth of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) on Monday, July 16. Nackel John G. had sold 6,000 shares worth $257,450. The insider Port Barry sold $7,840.