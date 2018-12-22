Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 150% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $632,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 48.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 21,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,777 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $490,000, down from 44,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 5.91M shares traded or 158.57% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Markel stated it has 570,000 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,115 shares. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Invest Management has invested 1.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Somerset Trust Co accumulated 30,895 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 20,973 shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,970 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 838 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Com owns 843,562 shares. Advisor Ltd has invested 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stifel owns 589,872 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 10,457 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Etrade Cap Ltd holds 71,667 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sol reported 4,335 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.M. Smucker falls to 2018 low – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “S&P 500 closes near its low for the year in volatile session on Wall Street – CNBC” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: Waiting For Better Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cyber Monday IT watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. 15,735 shares were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A, worth $1.80 million. $29,407 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, August 24.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 23. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 20. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 27 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 30. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111.0 target in Monday, March 5 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, February 28. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $97.0 target. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, November 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold STWD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 162.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 161.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Company owns 36,870 shares. Ent Fincl Service owns 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2,743 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 24,231 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 3.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,906 shares. Hallmark invested in 692,689 shares. Barry Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.12% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 568,718 shares. Private Communication Na, Ohio-based fund reported 15,591 shares. Miles invested in 41,560 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.13% or 20,588 shares. Joel Isaacson Com Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 20,585 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 96,175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Davidson Inv Advsr invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Yorktown holds 0.88% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Starwood Property Trust Inc. had 29 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 26. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of STWD in report on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. Compass Point upgraded Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on Thursday, December 3 to “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by FBR Capital. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 7.