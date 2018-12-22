Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 96.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 976,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $934,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69 million shares traded or 171.30% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 74.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,352 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $410,000, down from 13,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34M and $380.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 11,476 shares to 236,943 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 24,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,260 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.