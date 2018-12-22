Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Eaton Vance Corp (EV) stake by 26.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 53,797 shares as Eaton Vance Corp (EV)’s stock declined 29.32%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 260,088 shares with $13.67M value, up from 206,291 last quarter. Eaton Vance Corp now has $3.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.66 million shares traded or 177.05% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 35.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. WMLLF’s SI was 798,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 791,900 shares previously. With 217,900 avg volume, 4 days are for WEALTH MINERALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)’s short sellers to cover WMLLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.0154 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2825. About 97,650 shares traded. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since October 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $8.56 million activity. 13,000 shares were sold by Langstraat Brian D., worth $617,495. FAUST THOMAS E JR also sold $1.94 million worth of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Tuesday, October 30. 5,943 shares were sold by HIGDON LEO I JR, worth $261,291.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Eaton Vance had 6 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27. Citigroup downgraded the shares of EV in report on Monday, November 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 28 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold EV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 77.21 million shares or 2.42% less from 79.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Gru Lc invested in 0.01% or 24,700 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Company has invested 0.86% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 22,983 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.02% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 41,396 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). London Company Of Virginia stated it has 668,070 shares. Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). 1.26 million are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 221,483 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 24,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 8,171 shares to 211,282 valued at $29.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 6,147 shares and now owns 65,647 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico, Peru, and Canada. The company has market cap of $33.47 million. It explores for lithium, precious metals, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily holds option agreements to acquire interests in various lithium projects, including the exploration concessions covering the Salar de Aguas Calientes Norte, and portions of the Salar de Pujsa and Salar de Quisquiro in Chile.

