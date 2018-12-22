General American Investors Company Inc increased Kroger Co. /The (KR) stake by 16.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc acquired 80,302 shares as Kroger Co. /The (KR)’s stock declined 9.32%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 556,761 shares with $16.21 million value, up from 476,459 last quarter. Kroger Co. /The now has $21.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98M shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership

ZALANDO SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) had a decrease of 1.8% in short interest. ZLDSF’s SI was 2.07M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.8% from 2.11 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 5173 days are for ZALANDO SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)’s short sellers to cover ZLDSF’s short positions. It closed at $31.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Kroger had 10 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of KR in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $33 target in Friday, December 7 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, August 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KR in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold” on Monday, June 25.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $3.37 million activity. $288,397 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by Kaufman Calvin J on Thursday, October 11. The insider DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH sold 27,400 shares worth $811,040. $734,106 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were sold by Sharp Erin S. 115 shares valued at $3,356 were sold by SARGENT RONALD on Monday, October 8. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $115,056 was made by FIKE CARIN L on Tuesday, July 3. 5,760 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares with value of $170,508 were sold by BEYER ROBERT D. $57,739 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were sold by Adcock Mary Ellen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Gp Inc holds 560,062 shares. 100,000 are owned by Avalon Global Asset Management Lc. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fifth Third National Bank reported 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0.03% or 4.25 million shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Whittier has 0.1% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Trustmark Retail Bank Department has 36,995 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Canyon Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 934,085 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Company reported 757,374 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 37,552 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 0.27% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Swiss Bancorp holds 2.59M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 323,700 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 15,000 shares to 195,000 valued at $21.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 16,100 shares and now owns 188,900 shares. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was reduced too.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company has market cap of $6.43 billion. The firm offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. It has a 115.87 P/E ratio. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.