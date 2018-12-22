Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 92.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 106,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,120 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103,000, down from 115,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 391,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.25 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.33% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 2.08M shares traded or 195.09% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 302.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 302.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold CDNA shares while 28 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.20 million shares or 11.02% more from 25.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Co owns 162,405 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 2,776 shares. Awm Inv holds 1.48% or 311,002 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 271,046 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 12,838 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 33,400 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 46,772 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 62,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation owns 206,185 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 230 shares. 151,354 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.78 million activity. $2.85 million worth of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was sold by Maag Peter. On Friday, June 29 the insider Nelles Mitchell J sold $494,911. 108,599 shares were sold by Gagnon Neil, worth $2.94M. Another trade for 16,355 shares valued at $409,920 was made by Bell Michael Brian on Thursday, September 13.

Among 5 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CareDx had 18 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, September 27. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CDNA in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 11, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, June 19. Craig Hallum initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 25 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 28 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, April 2 by H.C. Wainwright. Craig Hallum maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on Monday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 23 with “Buy”.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $435.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 45,966 shares to 70,165 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 150,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Oppenheimer. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, July 17. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $2700 target. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold”. On Thursday, May 12 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, October 5. Deutsche Bank downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, May 12. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $24 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc reported 0.06% stake. Prentiss Smith & has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Virginia-based Signature Financial Mgmt has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability invested in 0.61% or 889,670 shares. Gradient Investments reported 14,738 shares stake. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 11,789 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore has 56,386 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 5.04M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 312,481 shares. Hartline Invest has 69,190 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,066 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Da Davidson Company accumulated 851,728 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 13,787 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 540,817 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $146.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,200 shares to 13,230 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.